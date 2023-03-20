NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Property owners who live along the area of the current Highway 50 Bridge in Newton may soon get a visit from KDOT employees.

Survey crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation will start work Tuesday in the 1.5-mile area of the bridge on Newton’s west side. The bridge spans over Meridian and the BNSF railroad line.

Crews will contact private property owners and tenants for permission to enter their outside property to conduct their survey work. The project is expected to be completed by June 30.

US Highway 50 Survey area in Newton (Courtesy KDOT)

The new survey needs to be completed before designs for the new bridge can be drawn up.