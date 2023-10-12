WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a section of Kansas Highway 196 in the Whitewater area will be closed next week for a railroad crossing repair.

The repair will happen on the crossing west of Whitewater.

The closing will be from around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, to around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct.

20.

During the closing, traffic will be detoured onto Northwest Butler Road, south to Northwest 30th Street (East 101st Street North in Sedgwick County), to Greenwich Road (South East Lake Road in Harvey County) and back to K-196