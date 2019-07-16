KDOT to close I-235 this weekend to demolish bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – I-235 will completely close between Meridian and Broadway for demolition of the Seneca bridge.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday evening and could remain closed until as late as 6 a.m. on Monday.

A detour will route traffic from northbound I-235 and eastbound K-96 onto southbound I-235 to eastbound U.S. 54 to northbound I-135.

Drivers are advised to plan extra time for their travels, find an alternate route that this highway route serves or to follow the posted detour.

Removal of the Seneca Street bridge over I-235 is a Phase 2 milestone in the three-year $51,337,971.52 construction project dubbed the 235 Green Project.

The bridge will not be replaced and a new road, 40th Street, has been constructed to provide access from North Meridian to homes, businesses and other sites on North Seneca.

The project is part of the Green Project, which started several months ago.

The project will replace aging pavement and the bridges over the Little Arkansas River and Broadway.

It will add continuous auxiliary lanes on I-235 and improve the ramp geometry at the Broadway Interchange.

“This sets up this area of I-235 for it to be successful when we finally do fix the north junction bottleneck,” said Hein.

The cost of the project is $65 million and will last until November 2021.