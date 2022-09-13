WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is holding an open house-style meeting about improvements to East Kellogg.

The meeting will be held today, Sept. 13, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sunflower Elementary School gym, 616 E. Douglas in Andover.

KDOT proposes to improve U.S. 54/East Kellogg in two phases from the K-96 interchange in east Wichita through 159th Street and from east of 159th Street to east of Prairie Creek Road in Andover.

The Federal Highway Administration, in cooperation with KDOT, is conducting an environmental assessment for the project to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This meeting will provide the initial findings from the environmental assessment.

Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with the project team, review more detailed designs for Phase 1 and Phase 2 proposed improvements, provide feedback and see the project timeline.

For those who are unable to attend, meeting materials and an online comment form will be provided on the project website at EastKellogg.ksdotike.org.