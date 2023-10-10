WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will be in Wichita on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon for a transportation meeting. It will take place at the WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 29th North and Oliver.

The meeting is one of nine being hosted as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program Local Consult process. KDOT holds local consult meetings every two years to discuss regional transportation project priorities with Kansans.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to share their region’s transportation priorities, hear about more transportation investments, and learn about various grant funding programs available through KDOT. The meeting is open to the public.