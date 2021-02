WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation continues to treat icy highways across the area after several slide-offs.

Slide-offs were reported on I-135 north of Wichita to Harvey County. Sedgwick County dispatch said some semis and a car slid off the highway.

Officials urge that you slow down. For the latest road conditions, click here.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. in Wichita for patchy freezing mist and drizzle.