MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in Mulvane will add a 33-minute detour.

Starting on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., Kansas Highway 53/East 119th St S between U.S. Highway 81 and the end of Kansas Highway 53 will be closed due to repairs being done to the railroad crossing.

Courtesy: KanDrive

According to KanDrive, traffic will be detoured on Kansas Highway 53/East 119th St S at U.S. Route 81/N Broadway Rd, south to Kansas Highway 55/E 90th Ave N, east to Kansas Highway 15, and northeast back to East 119 St S and west on E Main St.

KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns.

There will be signs directing traffic.