MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in Mulvane will add a 33-minute detour.
Starting on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., Kansas Highway 53/East 119th St S between U.S. Highway 81 and the end of Kansas Highway 53 will be closed due to repairs being done to the railroad crossing.
According to KanDrive, traffic will be detoured on Kansas Highway 53/East 119th St S at U.S. Route 81/N Broadway Rd, south to Kansas Highway 55/E 90th Ave N, east to Kansas Highway 15, and northeast back to East 119 St S and west on E Main St.
KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns.
There will be signs directing traffic.