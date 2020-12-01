KDWPT: Offering deer hunters free Chronic Wasting Disease testing

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) announced Tuesday that deer hunters across Kansas can have deer they harvest during the 2020-2021 seasons tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) free of charge.

KDWPT, in collaboration with the University of Missouri, is undertaking a research project to better understand where CWD is present in Kansas and how the disease spreads. As part of the research project, the cost of CWD testing will be covered for the next three years at a maximum of 450 samples per Deer Management Unit (DMU).

KDWPST said harvest location in the form of GPS coordinates, section Range-Township-Section number, or nearest intersection will be required to receive free testing. 

Hunters can benefit from cost-free CWD testing during the 2020-2021 seasons through one of several options listed below:

Manned voluntary sample collection stations will be offered at the following locations: 

  • Country Junction, 153 US 54, Toronto, KS 66777 
  • Farmer’s Cooperative Association (parking lot), 515 E Maple St., Columbus, KS 66725 
  • Casey’s Gas Station, 915 S. First St., Hiawatha, KS 66434 
  • Dara’s Fast Lane – Cenex, 5321 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan, KS 66502 
  • BP Gas Station and Car Wash, 2305 South Cedar St., Ottawa, KS 66067 

For more information on CWD in Kansas, click here.

