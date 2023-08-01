The Kechi Police Department says teens stole an American flag and threw it on the ground in the park. (Courtesy Kechi Police Department)

KECHI, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone vandalized traffic signs and the park in Kechi last night, even throwing a flag on the ground. But the Kechi police chief says he will offer the vandals some grace if they just come forward.

Chief Braden Moore wrote about the vandalism on the Kechi Police Department’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“Last night, we had some teens running around town causing some issues,” he wrote. “They decided to pull up important traffic control signage and discard them in people’s yards. They also decided vandalizing our beloved park was something worthy of their time.”

Moore said the vandalism is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians, and the City is working to fix the damage.

“I can chalk this up to teens making a dumb decision and thinking it’s funny, but the next topic I struggle with,” he wrote. “The same teens decided to steal an American flag from someone and throw it upon the ground in the park. Let that one marinate for a moment……………… Many of the men and women in our community and surrounding area fought under that flag. Some did not return home. I have friends who had to be buried under that flag. Most of us can relate. The amount of disrespect shown to our community last night should not sit well with you either.”

The police chief said investigators have leads and video, so the crime should be solved soon.

Then he said he wants to offer the teens a little grace.

“If you come forward, turn yourself in, we can work through the issues at hand. Likely with no legal recourse. The things done will be answered for, one way or another, so I am placing the ball in your court.”

In particular, Moore said he wants to discuss the American flag with the vandals.

“I would like to sit down with you and share some stories from behind that flag, show you what it means to be proud of where you are from, and what it means to do right as well as make things right,” he wrote. “My door is open, and my email is bmoore@kechiks.gov.”

If the vandals do not come forward, Moore said police will continue to look for them.

“We will handle the consequences on our time and at our will, which is usually very inconvenient for you. We look forward to hearing from you,” he said.

He ended the Facebook post with the message, “Love Ya’ll, (Even those who made a mistake).”