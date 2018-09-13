Kechi residents discuss future of arts and business district

KECHI, Kan. (KSNW) - It was a packed house at the Kechi City Hall Wednesday as residents discussed ways to improve their downtown area.

City officials want to build an arts and business district.

They say they want each community member to have a voice in the new plans.

"Nothing is set in stone," said John Speer, Mayor of Kechi. "That's why we want them to come and we want the community to say we like this part, we don't like this. We'd like to have this incorporated into it."

City leaders will take tonight's input and develop them into specific projects.

They will then develop an infrastructure plan.

