KECHI, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in Kechi have approved a citywide sales tax of one cent. The City did not have a local retail sales tax before this.

The City of Kechi said it will use the $90,000 collected annually for general street and capital improvements. It says this is a fair way to share the expenses of city improvements with visitors.

The City said the money will also fund projects associated with the Kechi Arts and Business District Master Plan. The goal of the plan is to improve the aesthetics and walkability of the town.

Kechi voters approved the tax with a vote of 162 to 122.