WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kechi woman gave birth on Monday to her friend’s baby. The story of her surrogate pregnancy is unique.

Kelsey Benton and her wife Neva Benton live in Kechi. The couple has been friends with Amy Cardenas for many years. Amy grew up in Kansas and now lives in Arizona with her husband John Cardenas.

When Amy got married, she knew starting a family would be a challenge. She was diagnosed with endometriosis early in life and had a hysterectomy before she got married.

Kelsey was happy to donate her egg and carry the child for her friend. The baby girl was expected on Aug. 15.

Anticipating the arrival, John and Amy traveled to Kechi and stayed with Kelsey’s mother. On Monday, the Cardenas were driving over to Kelsey and Neva’s home for the evening.

Meanwhile, Kelsey was not feeling well and debating if she should go to the hospital.

“By the time I told [Neva] that we just needed to go to the hospital, I was on the bed, and I stood up. And I was like, ‘We’re not going to make it,'” said Kelsey.

The two went into the bathtub, anticipating a home birth. They called Amy to see where she was.

“Neva called and was like, ‘Are you guys back here yet?’ And I said ‘We literally just pulled into the driveway,’ and she was like, ‘Okay, I think Kelsey might be in labor …’ All of a sudden, the phone hangs up, and I was like, ‘I think Kelsey might be in labor but I don’t know,'” explained Amy.

Moments later, she had her answer.

“Doula arrived, police arrive, EMS arrive, firefighters arrive, and we were like, ‘Oh, something’s happening,'” said Amy.

John and Amy were in the driveway, expecting Kelsey to come out of the house on a gurney. But Amy had a gut feeling to rush inside and see if everything was okay.

“She was in the bathtub, kind of leaning over, and Neva was right behind her,” said Amy, “I think there was probably like 10 or more people in that bathroom between the police, the EMS, the firefighters, the doulas.”

“There was some confusion about who was who, because there were so many people in here. And the paramedics thought that we had said Neva was a midwife and not wife, so they were like, ‘Oh, you’ve got this,'” said Kelsey.

Thankfully, she did have it. The paramedics asked Neva if she needed help, and she asked for the OB kit.

“I was opening the OB kit, and I heard her have another contraction, and I heard the baby come out,” said Neva. “I was like, ‘My hands are never going to make it on time,’ and I instinctually put my foot out and like caught the baby’s head in my foot and just lowered her down with my feet.”

Thankfully the baby landed safely in the tub. Amy and John came in just in time for Ezri’s arrival.

“There was Kelsey and Neva in the bathtub, Neva behind her. And I look down, and I’m like, ‘There’s our baby,'” said Amy.

Neva and Kelsey say they saw Amy rush in, excited to get skin-to-skin contact. John was able to cut the umbilical cord.

Kelsey’s emotions from giving birth subsided, and she looked around to realize the chaos of the situation.

“The baby was out, and I knew Neva had it, and there was paramedics. And I looked up, and that’s when I realized how many people were in our bathroom,” said Kelsey.

She says some of the responders were jammed in the closet.

“I was like, ‘What is happening?’ And so I grabbed her phone and started [taking pictures]. And I’m still attached to the baby at this point,” said Kelsey.

Both families road to the hospital in the ambulance, and the doctors told them Ezri was born healthy.

Now the two couples are enjoying an even deeper connection.

“Knowing that we’re friends so I can watch her grow up and knowing that she’s safe, she’s loved, she’s spoiled, all those things that you would wish, is pretty special,” said Kelsey.

Before Ezri was born, John donated for Kelsey so she could have her first child with Neva. Kelsey has now returned the favor, and the two children are genetically full siblings.

Kelsey and Neva say they are happy that the kids can grow up knowing how loved and wanted they were by both families.