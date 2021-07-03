Keep your furry friends safe during the Fourth of July celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner and many area families already started celebrating setting off fireworks and participating in annual activities.



This week KSN News talked with a local veterinarian clinic who says although the celebrations are fun, people need to be mindful of those who are not the biggest fans of the Fourth of July.

Jamie Harmon with Countryside Pet Clinic in Andover, says it’s usually during the fourth and fifth of July when they see an increase of injured animals come into their location. Which is why she would like to remind the public to be mindful of their furry friends. Remember if you are taking your animal to the Fourth of July celebrations make sure they have a leash on. Do not allow them to eat anything that can possibly cause them harm and be sure not to set off any fireworks near them.

“All of those things that potentially could be dangerous to a small child it’s the same thing it can be dangerous for your pet. Often pets have either gotten into something that is toxic or they have eaten something that they shouldn’t have,” said Harmon

For those animals who suffer from anxiety she recommends talking to your local vet about options to help them relieve that stress.

Countryside Pet Clinic will remain open though the holiday weekend for any medical emergencies or lost animal drop-off.