WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced Wednesday that they donated $10,000 to the Kansas Food Bank.

Part of the announcement included the regional winner of a contest to see which HCA facility could build the best sculpture using donated food.

The judges selected Wesley’s sculpture of the iconic Keeper of the Plains, decked out with pasta, beans and various canned food.

(Courtesy: Wesley Healthcare)

“Not only did we get to donate food to our neighbors in need, we were able to utilize our creativity and imagination to win an additional $10,000 to the Kansas Food Bank,” said Scott Evans, Wesley Healthcare manager of community engagement. “Our colleagues care deeply about the communities in which we all live and work, and our ability to collect hundreds of pounds of food and spend the time necessary to win the sculpture contest is a true testament to our desire to give back.”

One in seven Kansas families is food insecure. The United States Department of Agriculture reports that 13.5 million U.S. households were food insecure at some point in 202