Keeper statue outside of East High vandalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Keeper of the Plains statue outside of Wichita East High School was vandalized overnight. The principal said the statue also had graffiti on it.

The statue was commissioned in spring 2019. The school’s National Art Society designed and painted it. Six students and a teacher took part in the project that took around 100 hours to complete.

“It is very devastating to our east side families, communities, and kids,” said Principal Sara Richardson. “We will do what we can to repair it and to reinstall somewhere else on our campus to ensure the labor of love that went into our Keeper tradition continues.”

The principal add that the Keeper is probably too damaged to be placed outside again.





