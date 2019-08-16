Keeper to be photographed for national calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ring of Fire surrounding the Keeper of the Plains attraction will be fired up earlier than normal this Sunday so the attraction can be photographed for a national recreation publication.

This one-time change to the schedule will result in the Keeper’s fire pots being lit at 8:30 p.m. on August 18. They will stay aglow until 9:15 p.m.

The City of Wichita tells KSN the National Park and Recreation Association are photographing the Keeper for a calendar.

The Ring of Fire is normally lit around 9:00 p.m. during this time of year.

Photo above is courtesy of Trevor Laughary. It was the KSN Shot of the Day on July 29, 2019.