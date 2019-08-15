Keeping students healthy during the school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students are back in school, and keeping them healthy is important.

Kids spend majority of their time in a classroom with other kids, which is the ideal setting to transfer germs and illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending parents and kids get into the best routine of making healthy choices.

Boost you child’s immunity – Practice eating healthy and exercising daily.

Practice eating healthy and exercising daily. Get enough sleep – If you haven’t set a sleep schedule, do it now.

If you haven’t set a sleep schedule, do it now. Know the signs of anxiety and stress – Homework, tests and peer pressure can take a toll on your child’s health. Don’t be afraid to have conversations about their mental health.

Homework, tests and peer pressure can take a toll on your child’s health. Don’t be afraid to have conversations about their mental health. Practice good handwashing – It’s the easiest way to prevent illnesses.

LATEST STORIES: