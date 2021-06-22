Kellogg exit ramps to Ridge Road to close this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The exit ramps from Kellogg to Ridge Road will close this weekend for road work.

The City of Wichita says starting at 7 p.m. the ramps will undergo pavement milling at night and asphalt paving operations during the day.

For access to the Airport when the exit ramps are closed:

For westbound U.S. 54, detour by exiting at Dugan continue on the frontage road then use Ridge Rd./ Eisenhower Parkway to the Airport

For eastbound U.S. 54 to the airport, exit at Tyler Rd. continue on the frontage road to Ridge Rd./Eisenhower Parkway

The Kansas Department of Transportation will use portable message boards plus large permanent signs on US 54 to advise drivers and suggest alternate routes.