WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting as soon as Monday, people who drive between Wichita and Augusta may have to deal with single-lane, slower traffic on U.S. Highway 54, also known as Kellogg and U.S. Highway 400.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has hired crews to surface a 9-mile stretch of the highway from 159th Street East to the west side of Augusta.

The map shows the approximate project location, outlined in red. (Image provided by Kansas Department of Transportation)

The nearly $3.4 million project involves ultra-thin bonded asphalt surfacing, except for concrete pavement at Andover Road.

Depending on the weather, the project is expected to begin Monday, June 19, and last through the end of August.

KDOT says traffic will remain open in both directions, but drivers can expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds.

For updated information on this and other KDOT highway projects and road conditions across the state, go to KanDrive.org.