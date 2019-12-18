Kellyanne Conway slated for Kansas GOP event

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The counselor to President Donald Trump will be a special guest at an event to honor Sen. Pat Roberts, according to the Kansas Republican Party.

The gala and dinner will be the concluding event at the 2020 Kansas Republican Party Convention.

The event will be the evening of Feb. 1 at Embassy Suites in Olathe. Individual tickets are going for $150, couples can get in for $250 and for $300 you can attend a cocktail reception.

The Kansas GOP website says “The Honorable Kellyanne Conway is a special guest at this event. Her attendance is not a solicitation of funds.”

To get more information, click on Kansas.GOP/RobertsGala.

