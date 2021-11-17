Ken Hush named ESU interim president by Kansas Board of Regents

Ken Hush addresses the crowd at an Oct. 2021 ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kossover Family Tennis Complex on ESU’s campus.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) has voted on Nov. 17 to appoint Ken Hush as the interim president of Emporia State University.

“Ken Hush possesses a passion for Emporia State and brings extensive leadership experience

to the role of interim president,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “I am thankful that he is

willing to take on the responsibility and steward the university during this transitional period.”

Hush is a graduate of Emporia State and was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1995. He has previously served as chairman of the ESU Foundation and Board of Trustees and on the Wichita State University Board of Trustees.

“I am honored and humbled to be the interim president of the university from which I graduated

in the community in which I grew up,” Hush said. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with students, faculty and staff to make ESU better, stronger and a place where excellence is a constant goal.”