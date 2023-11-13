WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When you drive along Interstate 235 by the zoo, it is easy to see Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility construction site. However, it can be difficult to determine if the project is nearing completion.

But on Monday, we learned one of the key buildings is finished – the administrative building.

The City of Wichita is calling the completion a project milestone.

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility administrative building (Courtesy Wichita Water Works)

The building will be home to the administrative offices and a fully accredited National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program lab.

“The administration building contains all of the laboratories that the city of Wichita will need to replace their existing water quality lab downtown,” Evan Menkes, project manager for Wichita Water Partners, said in a news release.

The labs include bacteriology, metals, organics, drinking and wastewater, and instrumentation. Once the Northwest Water Facility is operational, lab staff will do analytical work for the plant, additional city facilities, and other agencies in south-central Kansas.

The 14,000-square-foot building is the only one on the site that the public will be able to enter.

At a cost of $500 million, the Northwest Water Facility is the city’s largest-ever infrastructure investment. It will replace the city’s 80-year-old water treatment plant. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

When it is fully operational, the plant will pump 120 million gallons of drinking water daily to more than half a million people in south-central Kansas.