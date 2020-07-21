KHP asking for the public’s help with information involving a woman who was found injured in a ditch

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of KHP

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection to a woman that fell from it and was found injured in a ditch on U.S. 75 near the Nebraska state line around 11 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

The patrol is asking if anyone noticed or observed the RV towing a white Toyota passenger car in the image with this story, driving or stopped, between the hours of 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on U.S. 75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at (785) 296-3102.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories