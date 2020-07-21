KHP asking for the public’s help with information involving a woman who was found injured in a ditch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection to a woman that fell from it and was found injured in a ditch on U.S. 75 near the Nebraska state line around 11 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

The patrol is asking if anyone noticed or observed the RV towing a white Toyota passenger car in the image with this story, driving or stopped, between the hours of 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on U.S. 75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at (785) 296-3102.

LATEST STORIES: