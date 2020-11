HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – KHP reported via Twitter Thursday evening that troopers are investigating a triple fatality head on collision on U-160 mile marker 243 in Harper County.

The crash reportedly involved two passenger vehicles.

The highway is closed and being diverted by KDOT.

KHP Troopers are investigating a triple fatality head on collision on U-160 mile marker 243 in Harper County. This involves 2 passenger vehicles. The highway is closed and being diverted by KDOT. More info can be found on the KHP crash log after notifications have been made. pic.twitter.com/Q0r4fdt2J7 — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) November 20, 2020

LATEST POSTS: