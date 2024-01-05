WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Slick road conditions and snow caused several crashes and service calls in Kansas on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said as of 2 p.m. on Friday, Troop F — which consists of 13 counties in south-central Kansas, and is headquartered in Kechi — responded to 22 crashes.

Twenty-one of those crashes were non-injury crashes, while one had injuries. Troopers have not worked any fatal crashes.

Additionally, there were 175 calls for service.

Troop G, which handles the turnpike, had a total of 21 crashes. KHP did not give a breakdown of injury vs. non-injury crashes, but did say there were no fatal crashes.