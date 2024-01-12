WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Main and Harry Street in Wichita. It happened on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The KHP says a Jeep Compass was fleeing a traffic stop initiated by the Wichita Police Department.

The KHP said that the southbound Jeep ran a red light at the intersection and hit a westbound Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the Jeep, a 38-year-old Texas man, and the driver of the Malibu, a 58-year-old Wichita man, were both taken to hospital to be checked for complaints of pain.

According to Sedgwick County jail records, the 38-year-old man was booked on suspicion of DUI, marijuana possession, flee or attempt to elude, aggravated battery, and transporting an open container. KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged.