Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the age of the juvenile who died. The age has not been released by the KHP.

MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a juvenile was thrown from a vehicle and died after a crash late Saturday night in Mankato.

According to the KHP, the crash happened in the 100 block of N. McRoberts St. in Mankato just before Midnight Saturday.

The KHP said the 18-year-old driver was heading south on N. McRoberts St. when his vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle then went airborne and hit a tree, the KHP said the juvenile was thrown from the vehicle and later died.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.