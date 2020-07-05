KHP needs help from public to identify no contact hit-and-run suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a Silver pickup truck that nearly seriously injured a motorcyclist and his passenger over July 4th weekend.

KHP needs help from the public identifying the driver of a silver pickup that exited northbound I-135 to the US-54 ramp around 2:35 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, the driver of the pickup slammed on the brakes causing a 57-year-old driver of a motorcycle and his teenage passenger to make an evasive maneuver causing them to lay over the motorcycle.

The Patrol is asking for any witnesses to a injury hit and run crash that occurred at 2:35 this afternoon. The crash occurred on the ramp from I-135 NB to Kellogg involving a motorcycle and silver pickup. If you have any information please contact KHP dispatch at 316-744-0451. pic.twitter.com/SGRklAwsv9 — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) July 4, 2020

Both occupants on the motorcycle were ejected and the motorcycle came to rest on the outside of the shoulder. Both the morotcylce driver and passenger sustained suspected minor injuries.

If you were a witness to the accident contact Kansas Highway Patrol at (316)-744-0451.

