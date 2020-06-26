KHP: Person of interest sought in multiple construction site burglaries along Turnpike

by: KSN News

Posted:


TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking information about a person of interest involved in multiple burglaries of tools and equipment from construction sites along the Kansas Turnpike.

The investigation has led the patrol to believe that the person of interest works in construction or traffic-control related businesses. 

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or person pictured above, please contact Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Hundley or Lt. Lockhart at (316) 652-2611 or email  David.Hundley@ks.gov.

