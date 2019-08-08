KHP starts inspecting Wichita school buses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of school buses will soon take Wichita students to school.

Since July, Kansas Highway Patrol has been inspecting school buses across the state.

“Our children are our future. We owe it to the family members, and their children alike, to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said Ltn. Adam Winters.

Troopers will be in Wichita today to inspect 275 buses.

The inside and outside of the school buses are inspected. A few of the things troopers will be checking are the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

“Each time the school bus is inspected, we fill out the completion form, and then we will assign it a decal,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden.

This year’s decal color is maroon, and it will be placed in the front left of the windshield.

If the bus doesn’t meet safety regulations, it won’t be allowed to transport students until the defects are corrected and a trooper re-checks the vehicle.

Trooper Crittenden said most buses pass the inspection. If a bus doesn’t pass, it has a minor problem.

“Most violations are corrected before we even leave that day,” he said.

KHP inspects more than 11,000 buses every year before school starts in Kansas.