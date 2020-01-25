KHP: Trooper hurt after crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of its troopers was injured early Saturday morning in a crash on Kellogg at Hillside.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the first reports were for an injury-crash at 12:17 a.m. First responders initially said one patient had serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

According to a crash log from the KHP, those injuries were lowered to minor-status.

KHP says the trooper was pulled over onto the shoulder of Eastbound Kellogg with his emergency lights activated. An eastbound driver then hit the trooper’s vehicle from behind.

The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time of the accident. He and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Kellogg was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

Distracted, drunk, drugged or drowsy is something that can change our lives. This is the 2nd Trooper hit in 3 day in Wichita. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/TYHifx8vEu — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) January 25, 2020

Please move over for officers. Our thoughts go out to the Trooper and KHP family. @KHPAircraft https://t.co/nAqzn7tgaT — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) January 25, 2020

