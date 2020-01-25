1  of  12
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District of Kansas Attica - USD 511 Central Plains -USD 112 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 LaCrosse - USD 395 Liberal - USD 480 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Skyline Schools - USD 438 South Barber - USD 255 Stockton - USD 271 Western Plains - USD 106

KHP: Trooper hurt after crash on Kellogg

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of its troopers was injured early Saturday morning in a crash on Kellogg at Hillside.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the first reports were for an injury-crash at 12:17 a.m. First responders initially said one patient had serious injuries and another had minor injuries.

According to a crash log from the KHP, those injuries were lowered to minor-status.

KHP says the trooper was pulled over onto the shoulder of Eastbound Kellogg with his emergency lights activated. An eastbound driver then hit the trooper’s vehicle from behind.

The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time of the accident. He and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Kellogg was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories