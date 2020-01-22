KHP trooper transported to hospital following crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was rushed to the hospital after being struck this morning.
The trooper was working a crash in the Wichita area when the cruiser was hit.
The highway patrol asks that you slow down and move over.
State law requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying flashing lights, including towing and recovery vehicles, traveling in the same direction, to vacate the lane closest if safe and possible to do so, or slow to a speed safe for the road, weather, and traffic conditions.
