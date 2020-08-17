KHP: Two killed when car tries to pass semis in a no-passing zone near Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died in a crash on US 54 about one mile east of Pratt Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a car was trying to overtake two westbound semis in a no-passing zone when the car crashed head-on with an eastbound semi.

Two passengers in the car died. The KHP identified the victims as Elizabeth Jean Glenn, 60, and Jayden Marie Swavely, 16, of St. Louis. The 42-year-old woman driving the car was taken to the Pratt hospital with potentially serious injuries. She is also from St. Louis.

A 54-year-old Dodge City man was driving the truck. He does not have any apparent injuries.

