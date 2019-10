COMANCHE, Kan. (KSNW) – Motorists are asked to avoid K-61 near Comanche in McPherson County following a serious three-vehicle crash.

Lt. Rust of the Kansas Highway Patrol alerted social media via Facebook shortly after 6 p.m. following the accident.

The conditions of the vehicle occupants are unknown at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Stay tuned to KSN News and KSN.COM as this story develops.