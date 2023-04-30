LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man is dead following a crash with a semi in Lyon County on Saturday, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on I-35 in Lyon County.

KHP troopers were chasing a vehicle with two men inside.

The vehicle hit the back of a semi-trailer and then hit the median barrier wall multiple times.

Kejuan Shugart, 27, from Wichita, was riding in the vehicle and later died from his injuries. The 22-year-old driver is seriously hurt.

The semi-driver was not injured.