WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you need to get your vehicle inspected, you’re not going to be able to do it in Wichita for the foreseeable future.

A tweet from the Sedgwick County Twitter page says due to an HVAC issue, the Kansas Highway Patrol will not be conducting vehicle inspections at the Douglas Tag Office until further notice.

If you need to get your vehicle inspected, you’ll have to make the trek up to Kechi at 1900 E. Tigua, near the intersection of Kansas Highway 254 and Rock Road, over 15 miles from the Douglas Tag Office.

The Kechi tag office is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The tag office itself, the county says, has no issues and is operating as normal.