This story has been updated to reflect the correct county the crash happened in.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway 61 was closed while the Kansas Highway Patrol and emergency services worked a car crash that killed three people Friday afternoon.

According to the KHP, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. in Pratt County, just two miles north of Preston.

A 2004 Ford Taurus driven by 32-year-old William F. Stevens of Woodward, Oklahoma, was driving south on K-61, while a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by 30-year-old Joshua J. Townsell from Omaha, Nebraska, was driving north.

The crash log says the Stevens crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head-on. All three people involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP says the Nebraska man also had a child in the car with him. The child’s identity wasn’t released.