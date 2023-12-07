WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society says they urgently need support after a crash derailed their holiday fundraising campaign.

The KHS says a semi-truck carrying their fundraising letters was involved in an accident that damaged the trailer it was hauling and thousands of fundraising letters to donors were lost. The Kansas Humane Society says this time of year is a critical time for fundraising for the non-profit animal welfare organization.

They posted about the accident on social media Thursday. KHS is asking donors to give online, which you can do so by clicking here.

To learn more about the Kansas Humane Society and what they do, visit their website at KSHumane.org.