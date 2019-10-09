Kicks for Kids gives shoes to Wichita students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at L’Ouverture Career Exploration and Technology Magnet Elementary School lined up on the playground Tuesday to get a new pair of kicks in their size to encourage them to get moving and more healthy.

“It put smiles on the face of the kids,” said Principal Greg Croomes.

“It’s definitely heartwarming,” said Sophia Rodriguez, whose two children attend L’Ouverture. “It’s a reminder of just the kindness that people have and the love that they have especially for children.”

The distribution is part of a program called Kicks for Kids put on by the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis.

“It helps them get physically fit and that’s what Genesis is all about is getting physically fit,” said DeAnn White, Executive Director for Fitness and Tennis.

But these free shoes go well beyond fitness. They give a majority of these students a leg up – they otherwise may not have had.

“For families to have their children to be able to get a free pair of shoes, maybe that’s money that can be spent on something else,” said Croomes.

“Something like shoes that’s something kids wear everyday,”said Rodriguez. “No matter what walk of life, no matter what financial status it is helpful for all families.We are definitely grateful and I know the other families are too.”

It’s a gift that touches the soles of their feet and also their hearts.

“These people just spent their money on us they didn’t have to do that,” said Amali Sandoval, a student.

The foundation will visit Samuel E. Spaght Science & Communications Magnet and Holy Savior Catholic Academy this week. In total, they are planning to hand out 1,000 pairs of shoes.

