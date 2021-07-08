Kids bored? New app helps find adventures in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sunflower Summer program is a program funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas Students. They have released a new app which makes finding fun activities easier for Kansas parents.
“This is a win-win for Kansas students and Kansas attractions,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The Sunflower Summer program can help enrich summer learning and is an excellent opportunity for students and families to go on educational adventures together while supporting nearly 70 Kansas attractions.”
To get started, you can download the Sunflower Summer mobile app to your phone or tablet. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. There are nearly 70 attractions to choose from across the state, including zoos, museums, historic landmarks, libraries and outdoor locations.
An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district. The app includes a passport that allows participants to track where they have visited on their adventures. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.
Child care facilities also can access and use the app for field trips. Each Kansas student (pre-K through 12th-grade) and up to two adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. After the first use, the Sunflower Summer passport (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.
More information and a frequently-asked-questions section are available at www.sunflowersummer.org.
The Sunflower Summer program runs through Aug. 15. Funding for this program is limited, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
ATTRACTIONS & LANDMARKS
- Cosmosphere (Hutchinson)
- Curious Minds Discovery Zone (Parsons)
- Evel Knievel Museum (Topeka)
- Exploration Place (Wichita)
- Kansas Aviation Museum (Wichita)
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center (Topeka)
- Kansas State Capitol (Topeka)
- Lee Richardson Zoo (Garden City)
- Mid-America Air Museum (Liberal)
- Rolling Hills Zoo (Salina)
- Sedgwick County Zoo (Wichita)
- The Topeka Zoo (Topeka)
- Wright Park Zoo (Dodge City)
HISTORY
- Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum (Atchison)
- Boot Hill Museum Inc. (Dodge City)
- Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site (Topeka)
- Eisenhower Presidential Library (Abilene – Requires reservation online through their
- website prior to entry with code SUMMERFUN)
- El Quartelejo Museum & Jerry Thomas Gallery and Collection (Scott City)
- Fick Fossil & History Museum (Oakley)
- Fort Larned National Historic Site (Larned)
- Johnson County Museum (Overland Park)
- Kansas Museum of History (Topeka)
- Kiowa County Historical Museum & Soda Fountain (Greensburg)
- Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum (Lindsborg)
- Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes (Ft. Scott)
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum (Wichita)
- Miners Hall Museum (Franklin)
- Nicodemus National Historic Site (Nicodemus)
- Old Cowtown Museum (Wichita)
- Pawnee Indian Museum State Historic Site (Republic)
- Pony Express Barn & Museum (Marysville)
- Sternberg Museum of Natural History (Hays)
- The Big Well Museum (Greensburg)
ART & THEATER
- Prairie Museum of Art & History (Colby)
- Red Barn Studio Museum (Lindsborg)
- Theatre In The Park (Overland Park)
NATURE AREAS
- Botanica, The Wichita Gardens (Wichita)
- Cedar Bluff State Park (Ellis)
- Cheney State Park (Cheney)
- Clinton State Park – OK Kids (Lawrence)
- Cowley Lake Waterfall (Arkansas City)
- Crawford State Park (Farlington)
- Cross Timbers State Park (Toronto)
- El Dorado State Park (El Dorado)
- Ernie Miller Park & Nature Center (Shawnee Mission)
- Fall River State Park (Toronto)
- Flint Hill Trails State Park (Ottawa)
- Hillsdale State Park (Richland)
- Lehigh Portland Trails (Iola)
- Little Jerusalem State Park (Oakley)
- Lovewell State Park (Webber)
- Meade State Park (Meade)
- Milford State Park (Milford)
- Monument Rocks Natural Area (Oakley)
- Perry State Park (Ozawkie)
- Pomona State Park (Pomona)
- Santa Fe Trail Center Museum & Research Library (Larned)
- Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Strong City)
- Tuttle Creek State Park (Manhattan)
- Webster State Park (Stockton)
- Wyandotte County Lake Park (Kansas City)
LIBRARIES
- Clay Center Carnegie Library (Clay Center)
- Hays Public Library (Hays)
- Hoisington Public Library (Hoisington)
- Lawrence Public Library (Lawrence)
- Salina Public Library (Salina)
- Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library (Topeka)