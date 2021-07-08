Kids bored? New app helps find adventures in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sunflower Summer program is a program funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas Students. They have released a new app which makes finding fun activities easier for Kansas parents.

“This is a win-win for Kansas students and Kansas attractions,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The Sunflower Summer program can help enrich summer learning and is an excellent opportunity for students and families to go on educational adventures together while supporting nearly 70 Kansas attractions.”

To get started, you can download the Sunflower Summer mobile app to your phone or tablet. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. There are nearly 70 attractions to choose from across the state, including zoos, museums, historic landmarks, libraries and outdoor locations.

An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district. The app includes a passport that allows participants to track where they have visited on their adventures. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.

Child care facilities also can access and use the app for field trips. Each Kansas student (pre-K through 12th-grade) and up to two adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. After the first use, the Sunflower Summer passport (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.

More information and a frequently-asked-questions section are available at www.sunflowersummer.org.

The Sunflower Summer program runs through Aug. 15. Funding for this program is limited, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.

ATTRACTIONS & LANDMARKS

HISTORY

ART & THEATER

NATURE AREAS

LIBRARIES