WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – King Charles III’s coronation is on Saturday, and Wichita’s Exploration Place will hold a watch party.

The museum said they will hold a royal celebration from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. in Kemper Theater. Tickets are $20 and $18 for Exploration Place members.

Tickets include a delicious catered breakfast consisting of quiche, fresh fruit, pastries, coffee and juice. Mimosas will be served to those over 21. The museum asks that you make a fascinator to wear during the celebration.

At 4 a.m. CDT, King Charles and his wife Camilla leave for the ceremony with a procession to Westminster Abey.

The longevity of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, means that many people alive have never seen a coronation.

The day will be filled with pageantry — the handing over of a rod, sceptre and orb, all medieval symbols of power — and loads of other traditions. Despite that, Charles has slimmed down the event, shortening the procession route and the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

More than 100 heads of state will be in the audience, but President Joe Biden will keep with U.S. tradition and not attend. Instead, first lady Jill Biden will be there.

The celebration continues on Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but U.S. audiences won’t be able to watch headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.