Kingman County crash claims life of Cheney man

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Friday afternoon in Kingman County in a crash involving a tractor and car. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at SE 160th Ave. & NE 10th St., just seven miles west of Cheney in Kingman County.

Officials reported a tractor that was westbound on NE 10th St. and an eastbound car on NE 10th St. sideswiped each other in the middle of the roadway, resulting in the eastbound car to overturn.

Ray Bouray, 60, of Cheney died in the accident. The tractor driver sustained minor injuries.

