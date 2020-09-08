Kingman County Sheriff’s deputy dies after being electrocuted

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy died after being electrocuted.

Marion Williams, 57, died Monday while he working at home on a project and was shocked.

Williams had been with the sheriff’s office for eight years.

The Kingman County EMS released the following statement:

We have had a day to try to process the tremendous loss our Kingman Community suffered yesterday, and it is still difficult to bear today. We will greatly miss Deputy Marion Williams, known to us as Kingman #4. He was a great deputy and did many things for his community. Marion was a strong supporter of the MDA foundation and was always raising money for them by running the Fill the Boot campaign in Kingman, selling snow cones at the fair, and he endured a lot of pies to the face to raise money. Rest easy Marion! Our sincerest condolences to Marion’s family, friends, and his Kingman County law enforcement brothers and sisters.

