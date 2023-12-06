WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kingman County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened at North Main and NE 20th Street around 11:35 p.m.

The patrol said a Dodge Durango, operated by Deputy Logan Self, was northbound, trying to catch up to a pursuit with lights activated. The Durango slid through the intersection, struck a ditch and rolled.

Self was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with minor injuries.

There is no update yet on the driver who was being chased.