KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding who damaged a bridge that had recently been under construction.

Courtesy: Kingman County Sheriff’s Office Kansas

According to the KCSO, they received a call at 8:18 a.m. for the report of damage to a bridge located on Southeast 10 Street, east of Southeast 30 Avenue.

“This bridge had only recently been opened as it was closed for a period of time while significant upgrades were performed,” the KCSO said.

If you have any information related to the damage to the bridge, the KCSO is asking you to please call them at 620-532-5133 and ask for Deputy Troy Carroll.

“We all have an interest in this public property, please help us safeguard it,” the KCSO said.