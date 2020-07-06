Kingman experiencing water supply issues

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a Do Not Drink Order for Kingman.

The city says they are experiencing a water supply issue, and thee supply issue is with the wells south of the city. The wells are not sending the usual rate of water to the storage facilities.

The city asks to limit water usage in all areas. Right now, city staff is formulating options to address the issue and will notify the public when plans are finalized.

KDHE officials issued the order because secondary water sources known to be high in nitrate have been activated in order to meet water usage demands.

Until further notice the following steps should be observed:

DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.

Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic icemaker.

Do not use water to cook or prepare food.

Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

The water may be used to flush toilets.

