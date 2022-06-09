KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kingman man has died and another man was seriously injured as a result of a crash with a semi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 54 and SW 70th Avenue, roughly seven miles west of Kingman.

The crash logs say 44-year-old Benjamin Sickles of Kingman was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 north on SW 70th Avenue when he ran a stop sign and collided with a semi headed east on U.S. Highway 54. Both vehicles traveled into the median where they came to rest sitting upright.

Sickles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old Oklahoma man, was not injured in the crash.