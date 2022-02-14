KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kingman Police Department is asking for help in locating Robert “Bob” Wedgewood. He suffers from dementia.

Wedgewood was last seen at his home in Kingman, Kan. around 10:40 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with “Grandpa” on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Wedgwood drives a red 2001 Ford F-150 with the Kansas license plate “056GEB.”

He has ties to the Kingman, Great Bend and Medicine Lodge areas, but his direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone having information or contact with Bob Wedgewood is urged to contact their local law enforcement.