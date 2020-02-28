Kingman teen shot, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Kingman say a 14-year-old boy is at a Wichita hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

In a statement to media, Kingman Police Chief David Lux said officers responded to White’s IGA in the 800 block of East D Avenue. Before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the officers, along with Kingman County Sheriff’s deputies and Kingman EMS, received a report of a “medical emergency involving a possible firearms-related incident” at the store.

Personnel found the teen at the store with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a Wichita-area hospital for treatment. Kingman PD did not specify the circumstances or condition of the boy’s injuries.

The incident was not identified as criminal, but police are investigating.

LATEST STORIES: