Kitchen worker at Sedgwick County jail arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A kitchen employee at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility is learning what life is like inside a jail cell.

The sheriff’s office says that it received information Monday about a contract kitchen employee bringing contraband into the jail.

Natalie Willis (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office looked into it. They say they determined there was probable cause to arrest the worker.

They booked Natalie Willis, 42, on suspicion of possession of hallucinogenic drugs, trafficking contraband, and possession of a controlled substance.

Willis was working for Summit Food Service. The sheriff’s office says all contract employees go through a background check before they are allowed to work inside the jail.

